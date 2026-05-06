WWE NXT - 5/5/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

While I really love the thought of Zaria vs. Tatum Paxley for the Women's North American Championship, especially after Zaria explained her reasoning for wanting to go after the mid-card title tonight after her victory over Sol Ruca in their Last Woman Standing match two weeks ago, the rest of the segment kind of went off the rails for me. Everything Zaria and Paxley said was excellent, and I thought we were setting up for a match between the two of them.

Then, Lizzy Rain interrupted. I really, really like her, especially after what we saw last week, but I don't know if her involvement was necessary just yet. Zaria's reasoning for going after the title, because it shattered her relationship with Ruca, was strong enough that it didn't need any further involvement. Rain will get her time and will more than likely win that gold at some point, maybe even from Zaria, eventually, but I think she needs another victory or two to further prove herself, against someone more credible than Nikkita Lyons. And, it was Lyons who was last out in the promo parade for the night.

And if anyone was unnecessary in this whole thing, it was Lyons, and this is where things just went south for me. I just don't understand her, as she feels like she has three or four different characters all lumped into one. She sings sometimes. She's got a spiritual, crystal girlie vibe thing kind of going on. She used to be a martial artist, and today, she referred to herself as "Nikkita Multimedia," which was one I haven't heard before. She also didn't seem like she was interested in the Women's North American Championship at all. Rather, she just wanted to tell Rain she wasn't done with her yet. That's when the segment broke down into a brawl, with Lyons throwing the first shot at Rain, and Zaria ending it all with a big F5 to Paxley.

Zaria's reaction to next week's tag match, where she'll be teaming alongside Lyons against Rain and Paxley, was also justified. She said she's done with tagging, and I don't blame her, and that's something "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone should have realized. I'm not exactly looking forward to that, as I really just thought we'd move into a nice, more streamlined story with Zaria and Paxley, and now, it feels like it's going to take a while to get there.

Written by Daisy Ruth