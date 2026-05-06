WWE's Jacob Fatu Discusses Relationship With & Match Against Roman Reigns

This upcoming Saturday, Jacob Fatu will presumably main event WWE Backlash when he goes one-on-one with Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship. It's a position that "The Samoan Werewolf" never expected to be in, as he recently explained in an interview with ESPN's "First Take" that he's surprised to headline alongside his cousin despite it always being one of his goals.

"No, absolutely I didn't, but we're here now," Fatu said, when asked if he could have imagined the match happening previously in his career. "This is something that I've been waiting for. This is something that I've been praying for and I wouldn't have it no other way. I mean, man, we're talking about the greatest of all time, Roman Reigns. So, in order to head to the top, you got to go through who's on the top, and that's Roman Reigns."

Fatu continued by speaking to his relationship with Reigns before he arrived to WWE, stating that he was inspired by and respects the "OTC" even though he's about to enter battle with him this coming weekend.

"Prior to WWE, it was somebody that I was influenced by, something that I needed," he said. "Seeing his lifestyle, seeing everything, not saying he don't deserve it. No, there's a reason why he has 12 WrestleManias underneath his belt main eventing ... come on, man, you're not real family if y'all don't fight. You know what I mean? So to bring it to a national stage to where we're here now, man, there ain't no other way."

Saturday will officially mark the first time that Fatu has headlined a WWE PLE in a singles match, with all of his other appearances for the company's major shows either being multi-man main events or midcard matches.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ESPN" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.