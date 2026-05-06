AEW's Brody King: President Trump Can 'Go F*** Himself'

AEW's Brody King has no time for those who fee wrestling should be separated from politics, citing President Donald Trump's place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

While other wrestlers have seen "Let's go..." and "We want..." chants for their name, King is better known for generating "F*** ICE" chants in AEW, having donned 'Abolish ICE' shirts in response to the mass detainment and deportations under the current administration.

Some have applauded him for platforming his stance, others have called for a line between entertainment and politics. Either way, King said during STF Media's Squared Circle Expo that he believes all art forms, including wrestling, are designed to make a statement.

"I just believe in what I think is right and wrong," he said (h/t WrestlePurists). "I think all art forms, in its basis, are to make a statement. And whatever that is, good or bad, that is what art is for. Wrestling is an art form, and it is a way for people to express themselves. And when the masses are frustrated about something, that's gonna come out a certain way. F*** ICE."

He continued on the Trump paradox as it pertains to separating the sport from politics, "People want to say shut up and wrestle, don't talk about political statements. Our President is in the WWE Hall of Fame. That's all I gotta say. I don't care if he wrestled or not. He can go f*** himself."

King's fellow AEW star MJF previously pointed to WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque's appearances beside Trump at the White House during this second term. WWE's sister promotion, UFC, will be hosted at the White House on Trump's birthday, June 14.