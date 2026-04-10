MJF Explains Difference Between AEW & WWE: Triple H Has Spoken At The White House

For many years, politics and pro wrestling have gone hand-in-hand, with a few individuals even playing roles in both industries. Though not everyone is happy about it, politics have worked their way into pro wrestling in other forms as well. Appearing on "The Adam Friedland Show," AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman shared his belief that the way it's handled is something that sets his promotion apart from WWE.

"We had a 'F**k ICE' chant," MJF said. "I think what's so cool about that is in our company, our fans have a voice. In the other company, a lot of the times when fans curse, or they say something that they don't want them to say, they just bleep it."

"I'll also say, they've made a choice to be a little bit more right-leaning. You know, Triple H has done a couple speeches in the White House. Linda McMahon, I believe, is in the Cabinet?" Friedland then confirmed that McMahon is currently the United States Secretary of Education under President Trump.

Despite the controversial chants, MJF emphasized that AEW, unlike WWE, are not affiliated with any political party, so anyone should feel comfortable going to one of their shows regardless of their beliefs. "I don't want politics involved in my sports!" he added.

In a similar vein, CM Punk made reference to Pat McAfee on this week's "WWE Raw" by calling him "Pat MAGA-fee."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Adam Friedland Show," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.