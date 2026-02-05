MJF Responds To Reports He Was 'Startled' By AEW Crowd's Anti-ICE Chant

Last night's episode of "AEW Dynamite" has been the talk of the town all of Thursday, thanks to fourteen seconds that took place prior to the main event between Brody King and AEW World Champion MJF. That's when the Las Vegas, Nevada crowd decided to chant "F**K ICE," a rally cry against the immigration agency that has received criticism for its actions over the past year, and a reference to King's own critiques against ICE, which have included wearing anti-ICE shirts during wrestling events and contributing to helping families affected by ICE's actions.

The chant has given AEW plenty of attention, including coverage from mainstream media outlets such as NBC. And it appears MJF has taken issue with NBC describing him as "startled" by the chants, taking to X Thursday afternoon to offer a retort and some promotion that would make AEW owner Tony Khan well up with pride.

"The world champion wasn't startled. He's better than you and you know it," MJF said. "Watch AEW Wednesday night on TBS and streaming on HBOMAX. And watch AEW on Saturday nights on TNT and streaming on HBOMAX."

MJF's contention appears to be from a moment during the chanting where the AEW World Champion was caught on camera with a facial expression that has almost gotten as much notoriety as the chants itself. Whatever MJF was doing with his reaction, it turned out to be the high point of his evening, as King would quickly beat him less than two minutes later. It is among the quickest losses in MJF's career, and set up a rematch between him and King, with the AEW World Title on the line, at "Grand Slam: Australia" next week.