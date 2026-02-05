Brody King Stuns MJF, Earns AEW World Title Match

Brody King shocked the "AEW Dynamite" crowd in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday when he defeated AEW World Champion MJF in an eliminator match to earn himself a title shot at AEW Grand Slam: Australia next weekend.

King had some help from "Hangman" Adam Page, who will face Andrade El Idolo at the event to determine the next number one contender for the title. Shortly after the bell rang on King and MJF's match, Page's music hit. While the champion was distracted, King choked him out and MJF fell to the floor.

The challenger got MJF back in the ring and set his limp body up in the corner and hit a cannonball. King hit the Gonzo Bomb for the victory. After the match, Andrade came out and hit King with a back elbow, then went after MJF. Andrade ate a Buckshot Lariat from Page, who then tried to take out MJF. In the end, it was King to stand tall, holding the AEW World Championship, after hitting a second Gonzo Bomb to the champion.