Andrade El Idolo Earns AEW Title Number One Contender Match At Grand Slam Australia

The number one contender's match for the AEW World Championship to be contested at AEW Grand Slam: Australia is set after Andrade El Idolo and "Hangman" Adam Page scored victories on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday. Page defeated Mark Davis and Andrade got a sneaky win with a low blow on Kenny Omega.

The match will be Andrade's first world championship opportunity since he returned to the company on January 7 after clearing up legal troubles with WWE following his first attempt at an AEW comeback in October. "El Idolo" aligned himself with the Don Callis Family after rejoining the company.

Andrade got some help from Callis at the end of the match, when Callis slid a screwdriver in the ring and then distracted the referee. Before Andrade could use it on Omega, however, Swerve Strickland came down the ramp and wrestled it out of his hands. While the referee was distracted by Strickland, Andrade was able to dodge the One-Winged Angel and hit Omega with a low blow for the victory. Strickland and Omega had to be separated by security after the match.

Page and Andrade will face off at Grand Slam in Sydney, Australia on February 14. The winner of the bout will go on to challenge MJF, or whoever is holding the AEW World Championship at the time, at Revolution in March.