Dana White: 'Even My Voice' Is AI In UFC White House Promo

Dana White has said almost the entirety of the UFC Freedom 250 promotional trailer was made with AI.

White drew criticism for using AI for UFC's promotional material and clapped back at said critics during the UFC Fight Night 271 post-event press conference, calling on people to "shut the f*** up and watch the fights." And it doesn't appear as though he will be stopping using AI following the release of the UFC Freedom 250 trailer.

"So, the White House promo that we just did is AI," he told Katie Miller during her podcast. "The whole promo is AI. Even my voice isn't my real voice. My guys put together the whole promo for the White House without one guy going into the sound booth, filming, or anything. The only thing that's real in the spot is the fight footage."

TKO's President, Mark Shapiro, has confirmed company-wide usage of AI both pertaining to UFC and WWE. And the topic of discussion has seen UFC's Chief Content Officer, Craig Borsari, defend that the promotion only uses it as a tool rather than taking whatever finished product the technology itself churns out – which is somewhat contradicted by White's comments on the matter.

Miller went on to ask whether White saw AI as the future, to which he said, "It already is. It's not the future. It's now. It's already happening."