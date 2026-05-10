Eric Bischoff Discusses WWE HOFer Hulk Hogan's Vulnerability In New Doc

Hulk Hogan's latest Netflix docuseries has made the late WWE Hall of Famer the talk of the industry again, as it delves deeper into his life and pro wrestling career. During an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on how the series made him feel and how vulnerable Hogan came off in it.

"What I saw was Hulk being more vulnerable and more Terry Bollea on camera than I had ever seen him in the 35 years I've known him," Bischoff expressed. "I've seen Terry Bollea, I've hung out with Terry Bollea, I've had dinner with Terry Bollea, the guy that you saw in the documentary that was so vulnerable — he was not holding anything back."

Bischoff added that Hogan was never a "classically trained actor," and as such, the emotions he shows in the Netflix documentary were legitimate.

"I saw more of Terry Bollea on camera than I've ever seen," Bischoff said. He further pointed out that he was close to both Terry Bollea and the Hulk Hogan character and could always "reconcile the differences between the two."

"It's one of the reasons why I probably have been as much of a supporter of his, professionally and personally, as I have been," he said. "I've seen the side that most people don't get a chance to see."

Bischoff further stated that he was really happy that fans finally got to see more of Terry Bollea in the documentary, and that he personally sent a text to an executive involved in the project saying that he was happy about the work they did.

"You saw a part of Hulk Hogan that you've never seen before, unless you were really, really close to him," Bischoff said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.