WWE Hall Of Famer Jimmy Hart Talks Making Of New Hulk Hogan Documentary

Netflix recently released the four-part "Hulk Hogan: Real American" documentary, which chronicles Hulk Hogan's legendary pro wrestling career, his many scandals, and his personal struggles via an unfiltered final interview. Hogan's lifelong friend and former manager, Jimmy "Mouth of the South" Hart appeared on "The Battleground Podcast" ahead of the official release, and discussed how the documentary was put together.

"They're going to see what Hulk was really about," Hart proclaimed. "It took six or seven months for these guys to do it; they didn't rush through it."

Hart then praised the team who worked on the documentary and all the effort they put in to put the documentary together.

"It was one of the, really, last interviews or deals that Hulk really ever did," Hart pointed out. "But I think if Hulk was watching from up there, buddy, he's going to be so happy and so proud of it!" Hart praised the first episode of the documentary, and promised that fans only just saw the beginning of what the series is going to deliver.

Not everyone is happy about the documentary, as Hogan's daughter Brooke shared her issues with it during an appearance on Bubba the Love Sponge's podcast.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Battleground Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription