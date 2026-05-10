Jeff Jarrett Looks Back On Hulk Hogan's TNA Run & Differing Creative Visions

Hulk Hogan's TNA run ended with one of the most panned segments in the promotion's history, and years later, many still blame him and his peers at the time for ruining the momentum the promotion had built up to that point. During an episode of his "My World" podcast, TNA founder Jeff Jarrett recalled working with Hogan and the creative differences they had. Jarrett recalled a conversation he had with Bob Carter about signing Hogan at the time.

"I said, 'At the end of the day, I really think Hulk can really move the needle if he is the ambassador. His brand is the biggest brand name in the history of modern professional wrestling,'" Jarrett recalled. "'Well, what about wrestling?' I said: 'At the very most? Twice a year, four times a year.'"

Jarrett recalled arguing that Hogan's value wasn't in wrestling any more, and that having him on board simply as an ambassador would help TNA far more in the long run.

"I said, 'Bob, it's being an ambassador of the product, and if he's willing to promote the brand,'" Jarrett said. He admitted that both Hogan and Dixie Carter had "a different vision" for how Hogan would be utilized in TNA, but as far as he was concerned, Hogan was never brought into the promotion to be an active wrestler, especially because he was dealing with back pain.

"He wanted to — as opposed to being an ambassador — he wanted to run the show, and thought ... he could run creative and hire talent, and that's when I was just like, 'Okay; here we go,'" Jarrett said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.