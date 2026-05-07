Orange Cassidy Earns AEW World Tag Title Shot For Conglomeration

Orange Cassidy earned the Conglomeration a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships after defeating Dax Harwood in a double jeopardy match on "AEW Dynamite." Cassidy not only earned his team a shot at the gold, but prevented FTR and Tommaso Ciampa from getting a match for their AEW World Trios Championships.

The match featured plenty of help on both sides of the ring. The Young Bucks and Cope and Christian Cage came out with the Conglomeration, and The Dogs and RPG Vice helped corner Harwood with Cash Wheeler, Ciampa, and Stokely Hathaway.

Cassidy sent Harwood out of the ring with a punch and looked for another on the outside, but Harwood moved out of the way, sending Cassidy fist-first into the ring post. Stokely and Ciampa then targeted his arm as the referee had his back turned.

Harwood tried to neutralize Cassidy's hand, taking out the Orange Punch, when he intercepted a suicide dive, then slammed Cassidy's hand on the commentary desk. Harwood then dropped him face-first onto the desk for good measure. Cassidy was able to rally, but Stokely got up on the apron to distract the referee, and at another point, he walked into a forearm from David Finlay, which almost earned Harwood the victory.

As the referee tried to mitigate all the inference on the outside, Harwood grabbed the ring bell, but he was caught before he could use it. The tag champion dodged a Beach Break and knocked away an Orange Punch and almost had Cassidy pinned.

Cassidy countered a move into a Stun Dog Millionaire, then connected with the Orange Punch, but it wasn't enough. He was able to counter an arm bar, however, into a successful pin for the victory, starting a brawl between all 14 men at ringside after the win.