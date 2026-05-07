Kazuchika Okada Retains AEW International Title, Sets Sights On World Title

Kazuchika Okada might be looking forward to his AEW International Championship match with Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Double or Nothing 2026, but to prepare himself, he had a defense to make on the May 6 episode of "AEW Dynamite" against Bryan Keith. Despite "The Bounty Hunter" giving his best effort throughout, it was "The Rainmaker" who retained his title.

Okada busted out a lot of his old tricks with his trademark smile like the DDT on the floor. However, Keith was able to hang in there with "The Rainmaker" throughout, including delivering a number of chops that severely bruised Okada's chest. Coming out of the commercial break, Keith even managed to counter Okada's DDT on the floor and turned into one of his own.

Despite being confident during the major moments, it was clear that Okada underestimated Keith as he hit his Elbow Drop off and gave the middle finger to the crowd, but he was met with a stiff knee strike that halted Okada's momentum. Keith managed to avoid two Rainmakers and held onto the ropes when Okada went for a Drop Kick, allowing him to try and hit the Tiger Driver but failed on the first two occasions. However, he was able to hit it at the third time of asking but only got a near fall. He wanted to follow it up with the Diamond Dust, but Okada countered by hitting a modified Electric Chair Slam. This allowed Okada to pick Keith up, hit the Rainmaker, and get the win to retain his title.

After the match, Okada grabbed the microphone and decided to become the latest star to throw his name into the AEW Men's World Championship picture. He called everyone a b****, made sure to note that he still has the AEW International Championship, unlike Takeshita, and walked away wanting more gold.