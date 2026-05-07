Darby Allin Overcomes AEW TNT Champion To Retain World Title

Darby Allin is still AEW World Champion after defeating TNT Champion Kevin Knight in the main event of "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday. With the match, Tony Schiavone noted on commentary that Allin became the first champion to defend the gold over three consecutive weeks.

The bout was evenly matched to begin, and was technical to start out. The men turned each other inside out with a double clothesline before Knight knocked Allin off the top rope with a hurricanrana. He then sent the champion flying over the ropes to the outside.

Allin took out Knight with a suicide dive and set his challenger up on a chair at ringside before going to the top rope to look for the dropkick. Knight was on his feet to meet Allin from the apron, however, and sent him back to the floor with another hurricanrana. Knight then put the champion on the commentary desk and hit a big springboard clothesline from the top rope.

Knight came up clutching his knee and back in the ring, he went to leap from the second rope, but Allin caught him and locked in the Scorpion Death Lock. Knight got to the ropes, then countered the Coffin Drop by getting his knees up. He then hit the coast-to-coast dropkick, followed by the UFO Splash.

Allin kicked out and locked in a guillotine. The champion got Knight over the top rope and hit a coffin drop to him there, followed by another with Knight on the canvas to retain the AEW World Championship.