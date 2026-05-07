EA Sports' UFC 6 Reveal Trailer Features WWE Legend Ken Shamrock

EA Sports dropped the first look at gameplay for its UFC 6 video game, featuring UFC mainstays Max Holloway, Conor McGregor, and even WWE and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock.

As the name suggests, this will be the sixth entry into EA Sports' franchise of UFC games, with the first five releasing in 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2023 respectively. The trailer confirmed quality-of-life improvements such as enhanced and more lifelike fighting movements, kicking off with a simulated bout between McGregor and Holloway – rumored to be happening later this year.

As the trailer goes on, Nick Diaz is shown opposite Georges St-Pierre, Shamrock's first appearance in a UFC game since 2004 is showcased with him grappling with Khamzat Chimaev, and Freedom 250 fights between Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria as well as Alex Pereira against Ciryl Gane are previewed.

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Move like them. Strike like them. Fight your fight in #UFC6 Pre-order now: https://t.co/DY6RcxpaZ7 pic.twitter.com/q2VkSG0drT — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) May 5, 2026

Shamrock will be available for players who purchase the "Ultimate Edition," alongside fellow UFC legend Randy Couture, as part of the "Fighter Pass." Six additional fighters have been confirmed to procedurally release over the game's lifespan, though there has yet to be any confirmation as to who will be a part of it.

The "Ultimate Edition" will also be available seven days earlier than the "Standard Edition" releasing on June 19, the former selling for $99.99 and the latter $69.99.

Shamrock was an inaugural inductee into the "Pioneer Wing" of the UFC Hall of Fame and is only technically a WWE Hall of Famer as the special guest referee in the "Immortal Moment" induction, Steve Austin versus Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13. He has been rumored for an individual induction for years but it has yet to manifest.