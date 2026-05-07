AEW Dynamite/Collision - 5/6/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

It's Wednesday, you know what that means?! It's time for this writer to wax lyrical about how good of a world champion Darby Allin is, how his current AEW World Championship run is better than at least 85% reigns that have come before it, and the fact that he is genuinely one of the best wrestlers in the world but no one can admit it for problematic reasons (Google them, I'm not explaining them here).

Like I said last week, when we knew Darby was getting a run as champion, it wasn't going to last long but it was going to filled with bangers on an almost weekly basis. However, what we didn't expect was the fact that the matches were all going to be so varied and different. The match with Tommaso Ciampa felt like a violent war where Darby was proving that he can and would do anything possible to retain his title against a grizzled veteran. The match with Brody King leaned into the tried and trusted formula of David vs. Goliath that Darby has mastered over the years, while also playing off the fact that Darby and Brody are very good friends outside of the ring. This match with Kevin Knight was once again completely different.

Knight is the future of AEW and it's not difficult to see why. His performance was exceptional, particularly the selling of the ankle after the insane Springboard Clothesline to the announce table. He was dragging his leg around to the point where you think "He might have done some damage to himself here," just a masterful selling performance where even the high impact moves didn't seem too out of place. After all, I can imagine Knight practicing a UFO Splash just so his selling can be even more believable.

The spot leading into the ankle selling played into the unique story for this match compared to Ciampa and Brody. What happens when Darby faces someone who is as much of a risk-taker as you? Not only that, but someone whose risks paid off so well in their last meeting that Darby ended up pulling out of the Continental Classic because he was so badly beaten. That was the story of this match and it worked wonderfully. Darby came out selling the tiredness of everything, Knight's performance may have ended in defeat but it put him over massively, and it leaves the chance for a rematch where the two men can take it to an even bigger and more outlandish heights.

It's a hat-trick of fantastic matches for our AEW World Champion so far is his reign. Long may he continue (until Double or Nothing).

Written by Sam Palmer