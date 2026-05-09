WWE NXT Star Reveals What It's Like To Take Signature Move From Oba Femi

With Oba Femi becoming one of the most powerful stars in WWE today, being on the receiving end of the moves in his arsenal can't be easy. Femi's Fall From Grace and One-Handed Backbreaker are nothing short of devastating, but a current "WWE NXT" star claims that he never looks forward to another move that "The Ruler" performs.

Speaking on "The Rich Eisen Show," NXT North American Champion Myles Borne reflected on taking a Pizza Toss from Femi, stating that it was one of the most painful signature moves he's ever endured.

"Oba hit me with the Pizza Toss, and you know I'll take pretty much anything," he said. "Once we're live I'm game, but when he picked me up for that Pizza Toss, I got no choice. I'm in the air. There's nothing I can do. And he just lets you go ... that bump right there, it'll knock the breath out of you. I took it once and I remember I hit and I just immediately I lost my breath and I just rolled out. I just rolled from the live show. I don't even know where we were, but we were on a we were on a tour and I just rolled out and I said, I'm done, that's it."

The Pizza Toss is similar to Brock Lesnar's F-5, with the main difference being the height of the high-impact shoulder toss. At NXT Heatwave 2024, Femi famously delivered a Pizza Toss to former WWE star Wes Lee, who went viral due to how high he was thrown in the air.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Rich Eisen Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.