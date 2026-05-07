Paul Heyman Says Surprise Backlash Outcome Would Turn WWE 'Completely Upside Down'

This upcoming Saturday, Jacob Fatu will challenge Roman Reigns at Backlash for the World Heavyweight Championship, and if "The Samoan Werewolf" can defeat his cousin, WWE manager Paul Heyman believes that the entire landscape of the company could possibly change for the worst.

"Completely turns WWE completely upside down," Heyman stated in an appearance on "ESPN." "Jacob Fatu can go off at any time and that's not exactly who you want on 'Good Morning America' or 'Get Up' or 'First Take' and not exactly the people friendly champion that we come to expect from WWE. He's a publicity nightmare."

Heyman continued to explain that there's more than just gold on the line at Backlash, claiming that as much as Fatu wants to be champion, he also envies Reigns' lifestyle as the biggest star in professional wrestling today.

"Well, what's at stake is a lot of family honor here. Roman Reigns is the Head of the Table and Roman Reigns is a multi-millionaire being the absolute number one top star in the entire industry thanks to his Wise Man, Paul Heyman. Now, here's Jacob Fatu, who makes a nice living, but it's not the living of the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns ... no matter what you think of sports entertainment or professional wrestling or WWE, the top star makes the most money and Jacob Fatu wants to be the top star."

Heyman also believes that being the Head of the Table in the Anoa'i-Fatu Dynasty, who is perceived as WWE's top star, and millions of dollars is at stake this Saturday in addition to the World Heavyweight Championship. Backlash will also mark Reigns' first title defense since he defeated CM Punk for the gold at WrestleMania 42 last month.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ESPN" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.