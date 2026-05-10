Tiffany Stratton Shares Reaction To Paige's Return At WWE WrestleMania 42

WrestleMania 42 saw the anticipated return of Paige, as the former WWE Divas Champion teamed up with her former frienemy, Brie Bella, to take the place of Nikki Bella in a Fatal four-way tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

While she didn't have a match at WrestleMania 42, and would have a high profile match against Giulia on the April 25th episode of "SmackDown" to win the Women's United States Championship, Tiffany Stratton was asked to weigh in on on Paige's return to WWE.

"I am so happy for all the women," she exclaimed on the "Battleground Podcast" recently. "What an amazing pop. What an amazing moment. That was so cool to watch, and then she killed it in the ring."

Stratton also expressed that she feels like women in pro wrestling have come a long way since Paige's day, pointing out how Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez had a lengthy Women's Tag Team Championship reign, Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill had a heated feud, and now Paige is wearing gold around her waist in WWE again.

"I'm just so happy for everybody," Stratton noted. However, she doesn't simply want to sit by idly and watch the women grow. "I hope to get in the ring with Paige too."

Since Paige's return to WWE, the two have yet to interact on screen, but over on Stratton's TikTok, they've already collaborated in a quick post where 'The Buff Barbie Doll' showed off her new Women's United States Championship.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Battleground Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.