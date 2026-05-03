Backstage Report On Paige's WWE Return At WrestleMania 42

It was a heroic resurgence the moment Paige stepped through the curtain and returned to her house in the WWE at WrestleMania 42 on April 18. With the fans in attendance providing a boisterous round or more of cheers at the Allegiant Stadium, the "Hell in Boots" Superstar carried that warmth with her, and became the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, alongside Brie Bella. While many saw Paige post videos of herself that showcased intensive in-ring training sessions as far back as January, many are wondering how long the idea of her comeback to the WWE was in the works for.

According to "Fightful Select Answers Q&A," they expect the decision for her return was discussed closer to curtain call, perhaps three weeks prior to "The Grandest Stage of Them All." Of course when someone makes a long awaited return, those around the star in question and the star themselves will keep that information close to the vest, which might've been what happened to the Bella Twins, who were told by Paige herself that there weren't any active talks between herself and the WWE at the time.

As Paige described, there were a few mandatory procedures she had to undergo first before her grand return, which included a drug test and clearance from past injuries, like her neck. With all systems go, the former two-time Divas and former inaugural NXT Women's Champion is there to stay for several years. As noted by the current champion, this will be her last in-ring run. Her goal is to participate in the Women's Royal Rumble and Women's Elimination Chamber, as these specialized matches weren't around at the time of her previous run.