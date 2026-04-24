Newly-Returned WWE Star Paige Says This Latest Run Is Probably Her Last As A Wrestler

Following her return at WrestleMania 42, Paige (formerly known as Saraya) is now back in WWE with a title around her waist, and reportedly, a multi-year contract in her hands. During the duration of that deal, she foremost hopes to enjoy the opportunities that escaped her in her first WWE run. Once it's over, though, Paige may put her in-ring career in the rearview mirror for good.

"I came in this time with the mindset where I just want to be happy and have fun because I don't think I'm going to be wrestling after this run," Paige said on "What's Your Story." "I want to just enjoy my time that I have here, embrace absolutely everything. Just enjoy the journey. That's all I care about. But I do want to finally be able to be in the Royal Rumble that I got to not be a part of, do the Elimination Chambers, and do all these stipulation matches that were not around when I was around."

At the time of the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018, Paige was unable to compete due to a reaggravated neck injury that she sustained just weeks earlier. The same injury later resulted in her retiring from in-ring competition altogether for several years.

"I was bittersweet. I was happy that the girls finally got this big match that we didn't have before, but I was sad because I wasn't a part of it," she said. "I didn't know if I was ever going to be a part of it again.

Assuming she remains healthy across the next nine months, Paige would be eligible to compete in the 2027 Women's Royal Rumble, which traditionally precedes the Elimination Chamber. The specific dates and locations for the titular events have yet to be confirmed.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What's Your Story" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.