The Bella Twins Offer Details On Paige's WWE WrestleMania Return

Earlier this month, Saraya-Jade Bevis, who spent two years working for AEW from 2022 to 2024, returned to WWE as Paige to compete in the Fatal-Four Way for the Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 42. Originally, the Bella Twins had planned on winning tag team gold together for the first time, but after Nikki Bella injured her ankle a few weeks before the event, Paige was called upon to be her replacement, where she would win the championships alongside Brie Bella.

Shortly after WrestleMania concluded, the identical twins shared the details behind Paige's return on their podcast, with Brie Bella stating that she offered to sit out of the match if her sister couldn't get medically cleared, and revealed when the seeds were initially planted for the English star to come back to WWE.

"Nikki's in Birmingham getting her surgery and I text Raya and I go, 'Hey, I think I might be out of Mania too,' which I told creative I go, 'Listen I'm fine to be out with Nikki. Like I'm okay with that, like please don't think you need to stress about me, like I can take a seat with her and when Nikki's healed, I'll come back with her.' That's great, and they're like 'We're trying to figure it out,'" she explained on "The Nikki & Brie Show." "I was in Birmingham with Nikki and then I text Raya and she goes 'Shut up, I'm in Birmingham' ... she was like, 'I mean, I don't know if they'll have me. Like, there hasn't been talks.' It was a lot on her cause she's like girl, I'm not even with them yet. But she's like, whatever, I'm there. Paige always rallies with us."