The Bella Twins Offer Details On Paige's WWE WrestleMania Return
Earlier this month, Saraya-Jade Bevis, who spent two years working for AEW from 2022 to 2024, returned to WWE as Paige to compete in the Fatal-Four Way for the Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 42. Originally, the Bella Twins had planned on winning tag team gold together for the first time, but after Nikki Bella injured her ankle a few weeks before the event, Paige was called upon to be her replacement, where she would win the championships alongside Brie Bella.
Shortly after WrestleMania concluded, the identical twins shared the details behind Paige's return on their podcast, with Brie Bella stating that she offered to sit out of the match if her sister couldn't get medically cleared, and revealed when the seeds were initially planted for the English star to come back to WWE.
"Nikki's in Birmingham getting her surgery and I text Raya and I go, 'Hey, I think I might be out of Mania too,' which I told creative I go, 'Listen I'm fine to be out with Nikki. Like I'm okay with that, like please don't think you need to stress about me, like I can take a seat with her and when Nikki's healed, I'll come back with her.' That's great, and they're like 'We're trying to figure it out,'" she explained on "The Nikki & Brie Show." "I was in Birmingham with Nikki and then I text Raya and she goes 'Shut up, I'm in Birmingham' ... she was like, 'I mean, I don't know if they'll have me. Like, there hasn't been talks.' It was a lot on her cause she's like girl, I'm not even with them yet. But she's like, whatever, I'm there. Paige always rallies with us."
Brie Bella voices her frustration with Paige's return being leaked
Although the Bella Twins were thrilled to see Paige return to WWE, they expressed their frustration with her WrestleMania status being reported by several dirt sheets beforehand, with Brie Bella specifically taking a shot at the "stooge" who ruined the surprise.
"The Paige stuff got leaked from a stooge. I'm going to find out who saw us probably earlier in the week ... you guys sometimes, just let things be special and a secret. Who runs and tells people?" she stated. "It's sad so look yourself in the mirror and really think about what you do next time."
Nikki Bella also offered her perspective on Paige replacing her at WrestleMania, explaining that there was no other wrestler she would've considered to take her spot in the tag team match.
"If Paige, let's just say, said no, I would be like, Brie, there's no one that makes sense. There's not one person that makes sense to step in and mean something. Paige is the only person that actually means something. Paige is family. We love Paige like a sister ... Paige is like my soul sister in the ring. She has been my favorite person to work. We've always called ourselves wrestling soulmates. So honestly, it felt right to me."
Nikki Bella admitted that the one aspect she disliked about Paige's return was lying to her fanbase in the lead up to WrestleMania, stating that she felt others were making fun of her, especially those who believe that she doesn't understand the business. That said, Nikki Bella argues that she does have a good grasp the industry and feels her character is about proving she can overcome obstacles such as the recent injury she endured.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Nikki & Brie Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.