AEW's Tony Schiavone Assesses Netflix's Hulk Hogan Doc

Netflix recently released "Real American," a four-part documentary series about WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone, formerly of WWE and WCW, had a few notes, but was otherwise touched by the production.

"I thought it was very well done. Secondly, I thought it was very sad at the end," Schiavone said on "What Happened When" recently. "It made me think a lot about the 80s again, and I remember turning to Lois...I said, 'I realize why I love the 80s so much, and that's because me, like Hulk had young babies and toddlers in the 80s."

Schiavone watched the various home movie footage of the Hogan family, and realized that his main memories of the 1980s involved raising children of his own.

"I thought it was very well done and he had quite a remarkable career...Very disappointed to hear fans have booed him when he was in LA to open up Netflix," Schiavone continued, also not liking that Paul Levesque was prepared for the boos. Schiavone also took issue with the way that WCW was portrayed.

"There were some things that happen in WCW, at the end of that Hollywood Hogan run, that I didn't really agree with the way they presented it," Schiavone critiqued. "Regardless of how bad numbers had gotten...I still think the reason WCW failed was not Hulk Hogan, was not Eric Bischoff, was not me, was not The Fingerpoke of Doom, it was not 'butts in the seats.' It was the fact that we were owned by a television company, and they didn't want us."

Hulk Hogan died last summer at the age of 71.