The System Retains Tag Title Against Nic Nemeth & KC Navarro On TNA Impact

The System's Bear Bronson and Brian Myers are still TNA World Tag Team Champions following a victory over "The Wanted Man" Nic Nemeth and KC Navarro on "Thursday Night iMPACT."

Two weeks ago, Nemeth pinned Bronson in singles competition after Navarro supplied a distraction to the entire System stable. Tonight, Nemeth and Navarro then officially worked together in an attempt to dethrone them as World Tag Team Champions.

Navarro seemed close to victory when he planted Bronson with a DDT. Seeing his teammate's predicament, though, Myers prevented Navarro from further capitalizing with a pinfall. Nemeth responded with a superkick that sent Myers flying to the outside and a crossbody that wiped out Eddie Edwards and Cedric Alexander.

Nemeth's moment of triumph was fleeting as Myers then leveled him with a spear on the floor. Meanwhile, inside the ring, a leg pull from Alisha Edwards shifted Navarro's attention, allowing Bronson to drop him with Bear Down for The System's win and successful title retention.

Bronson and Myers captured the World Tag Team Championships at TNA Rebellion by defeating Matt and Jeff Hardy. Tonight's "iMPACT" broadcast served as the platform for their first title defense.

Following Bronson and Myers' victory, Eddie Edwards and Cedric Alexander called out X-Division Champion Leon Slater and former System member Moose for another tag bout. In this case, the existing System lost, with Moose picking up the win for his team by pinning Edwards. Next week on "iMPACT," Slater will defend his respective title against Alexander in a two-out-of-three falls match.