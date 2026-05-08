Conor McGregor Eyeing Third UFC Title In A Different Weight Class

Conor McGregor is a former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion, even holding both titles simultaneously at the end of UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden in 2016. However, it's been nearly a decade since "The Notorious" Irishman held gold, and he's eyeing up another belt in another weight class upon his return.

This Saturday will see Khamzat Chimaev defend the UFC Middleweight Championship against Sean Strickland at UFC 328, and in his own way of promoting the fight, McGregor took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to say good luck to the two men who are fighting over, what he calls, his belt.

Very excited for the Newark, New Jersey @ufc card, with my 185lb @ufc title on the line! TUNE IN ON @UFConParamount 💰 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 4, 2026

Not only has McGregor never fought at middleweight in his life, but him teasing a move up to 185 pounds goes against the recent reports that he is returning to the cage at UFC 329 during International Fight Week to face Max Holloway, a fight that would certainly not be at middleweight given Holloway's size. With that said, if McGregor does come back and try his hand at winning a third title, he would become the first fighter in UFC history to become a three division champion, but he might have to settle for second place as Alex Pereira has the chance to take that glory for himself at UFC Freedom 250 on June 14.