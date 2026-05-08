Nick Khan Testimony States US DOJ Investigated Vince McMahon For Sex Trafficking

Next month the shareholders lawsuit against WWE is scheduled to begin. Several key members in WWE/TKO have been deposed including Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, Mark Shapiro, Ari Emmanuel, Stephanie McMahon in relation to the lawsuit.

Khan was deposed in December 2025. During testimony, he was aware that Vince was being investigated for sex trafficking by the DOJ. According to POST Wrestling, Khan stated that he was aware that sex trafficking was in the subpoena that was served to WWE sometime after September 2, 2022. At first, Khan claimed he didn't recall anything about "sex crimes" in the search warrants, but when attorney Edward Tomlin told Khan that the grand jury subpoena contained statutes regarding sex trafficking, Khan replied, "in hearing you say it, I do recall when I read the grand jury subpoena that it said something about trafficking in there."

The search warrants that Vince's lawyers received were sent to WWE's lawyers, according to Khan's testimony. "When the search warrants for the devices were served upon Vince, Brad Blum, and Vince's personal assistant and when those warrants were sent from Vince's lawyers to WWE's lawyers, and they were read to me and it included sex trafficking is when I was aware of it." POST Wrestling points out that this means that Vince's law firm had government documents several years prior to a statement that Vince made in 2025 stating that the DOJ was only looking into accounting matters.

In January 2024, Janel Grant filed a civil lawsuit against Vince and WWE in which she alleges she was sexually assaulted by Vince, sex trafficked to John Laurinaitis, and forced to sign an NDA under duress. She was also directed by Vince to send explicit photos and videos to Brock Lesnar. Last month, Grant submitted a declaration on why the lawsuit should not go to arbitration. Vince and WWE have until May 13 to submit any arguments in relation to Grant's declaration.