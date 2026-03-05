Judge Rules In Favor Of Revealing Redacted Information In WWE Shareholder Lawsuit

The ongoing WWE shareholder lawsuit has steadily been moving forward over the past few months, with the plaintiffs filing several motions, some of which revealed evidence that suggested Vince McMahon's 2022 retirement and subsequent return to WWE in 2023 may have been known in advance, and that other evidence may have been destroyed. Overall though, plenty of information has remained redacted, particularly when it comes to the bids other entities that may have made attempts to purchase WWE before it merged with Endeavor in April 2023.

But a new ruling this week looks ready to change that. POST Wrestling reports that Delaware judge, Vice Chancellor Travis Laster, has ruled to allow for information regarding WWE and Endeavor's merger, including other bids made, to be unredacted. The challenge had first been filed in December by POST/Wrestlenomics reporter Brandon Thurston, who argued for this specific information to be unredacted, feeling the redactions were too broad and the information important enough to be made known to the public.

Thurston's filing was challenged by private equity and investment company KKR & Co. Inc.; documents from the shareholder lawsuit confirm that KKR was among the companies to make a bid for WWE during the sale process. KKR argued the release of details regarding their bid would be harmful to them and other bidders, believing such matters should be confidential.

Ultimately, Laster believed KKR hadn't established enough evidence to show that the unredacted documents would cause harm. He further agreed with Thurston's argument that the unveiled information was relevant to both the public and the ongoing lawsuit, particularly in regards to whether it revealed anything regarding McMahon's return to WWE. As a result, updated versions of the documents without the redactions will now be filed, though it remains unclear when they will be available for the public to see.