WWE's Paul Levesque & Nick Khan Accused Of Destroying Evidence In Shareholder Lawsuit

Following some developments late last year, the WWE shareholder lawsuit is back in the headlines. On December 19, a judge ordered that documents pertaining to the 2022 investigation of Vince McMahon's conduct be turned over to the plaintiffs, a bombshell that was followed up only days later with evidence that suggested Endeavor had known McMahon would be returning to the company months before it occurred. Now, another bombshell from the case has dropped.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics and POST Wrestling reports that a new motion from plaintiffs has them asking that the defendants, including McMahon, Nick Khan, and Paul Levesque, be reprimanded for "alleged destruction of relevant evidence." The plaintiffs claim that McMahon, Khan, Levesque, and non-defendants Stephanie McMahon and Brad Blum failed to preserve communications, such as messages on the messaging app Signal and handwritten notes from McMahon, despite orders to preserve them being sent to WWE legal.

The plaintiffs further claim that Khan was the main culprit behind the lost evidence, suggesting he "spearheaded" the Signal communications between all involved. Khan is further alleged to have used Signal due to its auto-delete function, which allows users to set messages to delete whenever they choose. Based on available context, the plaintiffs also claim that Khan deleted text messages which "included merger discussions and the investigation of alleged misconduct by McMahon."