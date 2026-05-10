Former WWE Star Maven Is Happy About This Key Change In Pro Wrestling Culture

While some things stay the same in pro wrestling – the compelling storylines, the spectacular ring gear, and the goal to become the next world champion – one thing has changed for the better: less substance abuse compared to years past. Former WWE star and the first-ever male winner of "Tough Enough," Maven Huffman, sat down with Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast and spoke on the decline of substance abuse in the industry, and how relieved he is to see wrestlers and other talents have vigorous and clearheaded runs than he did.

"There used to be a substance culture in wrestling that I'm happy they're moving away from," the former three-time WWE Hardcore Champion said.

As someone who once struggled with substance abuse during his tenure in WWE, including steroid use, Maven realized that pressure (mentally, emotionally, and physically) can take a toll on a wrestler's psyche and affect their overall journey and outcome. And for that, companies look at that for reasons to weed out stars who think they want to be there as opposed to those who truly want to make a go of it.

"Wrestling is tough. It's hard to be on the road. It's hard to be in pain. It's hard to be away from your family. And if you don't have...something on the inside that makes you be able to be okay with living uncomfortable, be okay with pain, you're not going to last," he added.

On April 2, 2012, Maven was arrested in Florida for "doctor shopping" to illegally obtain prescription painkillers. Following his arrest, he made the brave decision to accept rehabilitation help from WWE. Maven says his arrest and WWE's offer saved his life.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.