WWE's Jacob Fatu Names His Top Five Dream WrestleMania Main Event Opponents

Jacob Fatu has taken part in two WWE WrestleMania matches so far, having taken on LA Knight at WrestleMania 41 to win the WWE United States Championship as well as wrestling an Unsanctioned match against Drew McIntyre at the recent WrestleMania 42. Appearing on "No-Contest Wrestling," Fatu was asked to name dream opponents, living or dead, they he would've loved to face in the main event of WrestleMania.

"I know Bron [Breakker] for sure; I don't know what it is about him, man," he opined during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," adding that the two of them don't talk too much but he knows they would have a massive clash if they ever stepped in the ring on opposing ends. "Not only that, with his father and his uncle, you know, they were really good and really close. ... So shout out to them; I really respect his father a lot."

The rest of his choices were more in the realm of fantasy. "I be playing him a lot in the 2K games – Macho Man Randy Savage, you know what I mean?" he proclaimed. "Definitely Jeff Hardy – he's one of my favorites – you know what I mean?" Fatu also expressed that he would've loved to face his late uncle, Umaga, as well.

"Mr. Perfect, yeah, I would have tapped in with Perfect. And then, man I don't know, I always felt like what would me and Brock Lesnar had looked like, you know what I mean?" Fatu added, further claiming that he'd prefer to face people outside of his family, but admitted that his list was made in the spur of the moment.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The RIch Eisen Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.