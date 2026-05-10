Former WWE Star Maven Says He's The Only One To Achieve This Niche Accomplishment

Between 1998 and 2002, the WWE Hardcore Championship served as a way to present fast-paced, often comedic wrestling action in bite-sized installments, as there were no rules and pinfalls could be counted anywhere. In line with the title's reputation, former WWE star Maven boasted on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" that he holds an accomplishment related to the Hardcore Championship that no one else does.

"I am the only wrestler to enter WrestleMania with a title, lose it, regain it, and leave that same WrestleMania with the title," Maven said.

The retired wrestler only became aware of that fact after hosting a game of pro wrestling trivia. The night in question was March 17, 2002, when Maven held the Hardcore Championship going into WrestleMania 18. At the show, he lost the title to Spike Dudley only to win it from Christian later on in the evening. Maven would later go on to lose the title to the similarly-named Raven.

Maven's WWE run lasted from 2001 to 2005. Along the way, in addition to holding the Hardcore Championship three times, Maven also won the first-ever edition of "WWE Tough Enough," and held the distinction of eliminating The Undertaker from the 2002 WWE Royal Rumble despite being far smaller than "The Deadman."

Following his WWE departure, Maven continued wrestling on the independent scene and for companies like TNA for a short while until wrapping up his full-time career in 2007. These days, Maven is best known as a content creator on YouTube, where he makes videos discussing pro wrestling and his time in WWE.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.