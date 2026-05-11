Former Divas Champion Kaitlyn On Whether She'd Return To WWE

The WWE Divas Era has interestingly made a resurgence across the past year with the likes of AJ Lee, Brie Bella, and Paige all joining Nikki Bella in WWE. During an episode of her vlog, Celeste Bonin — better known as Kaitlyn — shared whether she'd be open to doing the same.

"In every interview I've done over all of the years since leaving WWE, that's always a question, you know, 'Are you going to make a comeback? Are you ever going to get back in the ring?' And my answer is always yes!" she expressed, adding that if the opportunity was right she would return.

Bonin added that she's often visited WWE backstage over the years since her 2018 appearance in the promotion, which took place during the second Mae Young Classic tournament. In the second round, Bonin wrestled Mia Yim (currently known as Michin), and Bonin describes it as one of her favorite matches ever.

"I'm such a fan of [Yim], like, as a person and a wrestler," Bonin claimed. "So yeah, maybe potentially a comeback."

Bonin has previously spoken about her departure from WWE. During an interview with "The A2TheK Wrestling Show," Bonin claimed that she struggled with her confidence even after winning her first championship, leading to heavy bouts of depression. Because of this, her physique also suffered, leading Bonin to ask for her release.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Celeste Bonin's YouTube channel and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.