WWE's Jacob Fatu Explains Why He Won't Change The Name Of The Tongan Death Grip

During the April 27 edition of "WWE Raw," Jacob Fatu pulled out a move rarely seen in WWE today, a move popularized by his late uncle, Haku, the Tongan Death Grip. Haku teamed with Fatu's father, The Tongan Kid, Tama, and is someone Fatu greatly respects. On an episode of "Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg," ahead of his Backlash match against Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship, Fatu explained exactly why he'll never change the name of the Tongan Death Grip.

"I started all over when I went back to Florida," Fatu explained. "Shout out to Tonga Loa man, he's the person who bought my bed. As soon as I moved in the house, my brother asked, 'What's your number? What's your address?' Next thing you know, the first bed I ever had, Tonga Loa bought it... Tonga Loa looked out, man. This is why I'm so close with them. It ain't because they're Tongan. It ain't because our dads used to tag. Nah, man, I know these brothers. I know I genuinely love my Tongan brothers... This is why the Tongan Death Grip, it's not about changing the name. I'm getting goosebumps right now because this move is a sacred move."

Fatu said there was only one move that was going to take out Reigns, as the "Tribal Chief" has already been through it all. He gave thanks to Haku and everything he did for the business and his family, specifically, his late father.

"That's a man that my dad was very scared of, but respected so much," Fatu said. "For us to be all tied in and for me to bring this back out, it's really to pay homage."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Cheap Heat" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.