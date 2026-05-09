TKO Quarterly Earnings Report Shows WWE Growth Despite Falling Ticket Sales

According to this week's report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is "ridiculously healthy economically." The Stamford-based promotion earned $475.7 million in this year's first quarter revenue, versus the $391.5 million they made in the same quarter last year.

Even though fans have protested over the overwhelming costs of tickets for live televised shows and its premium live events, the live events and hospitality revenue for WWE has also increased in profit as well, going from $76.3 million to $123.5 million. However, WON finds the numbers to be misleading, because it includes $55 million from Saudi Arabia for payment of this year's Royal Rumble PLE.

Despite what most think, corporate is aware that fans are unhappy with these increased charges. Regarding how officials at TKO (the parent company of WWE and UFC) are handling these complaints by fans on ticket prices, TKO President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro clarified that they take feedback from its core fans "extremely seriously." However, he's unsure what percentage of its fanbase are expressing these concerns. That said, Shapiro mentioned words to the effect that in order for them do proper business, they must split their perspectives in two, by having one foot in the door of the overall fan experience (what he thinks they would like or what will make them come back again), and the other in the sports business door to appease their sponsors.

Shapiro did note that TKO and WWE were very pleased to see that the shows held in Laredo and Lubbock, Texas, earlier this year were sold out, hoping that in time, they'll see more sold out venues.