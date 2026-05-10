UFC 328 Results: Strickland Vs. Chimaev

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of UFC 328, headlined by Khamzat Chimaev versus Sean Strickland and emanating from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Chimaev will be defending the UFC Middleweight Championship for the first time since claiming it from Dricus Du Plessis in August last year, looking to extend his unblemished 15-0 record to 16-0 in MMA – he is 9-0 in UFC specifically. He will be fighting a personal rival, someone he trained with at Xtreme Couture, and a former Middleweight Champion in his own right in Strickland.

Strickland won the title from Israel Adesanya in September 2023, losing it in his first defense the following January to Du Plessis, and failing to recapture the title in February last year. He beat Anthony Hernandez in February to secure the fight this weekend.

Chimaev's will not be the only title on the line, as Joshua Van will be defending his UFC Flyweight Championship against Tatsuro Taira in the co-main event. They were originally scheduled to fight at UFC 327, but the fight was postponed after Van sustained an injury.

Prior to that, the main card will kick off with lightweight action between King Green and Jeremy Stephens, followed by Sean Brady versus Joaquin Buckley at welterweight, and then a heavyweight bout between Alexander Volkov and Waldo Cortes Acosta.

UFC 328 will stream via Paramount+ in the US with the main card due to begin at 9 PM ET. The early preliminaries begin at 5 PM ET and the preliminaries begin at 7 PM ET.

Early Prelims:

Flyweight: Jose Ochoa def. Clayton Carpenter via Unanimous Decision (30-27; 30-27; 30-27)

Middleweight: Baisangur Susurkaev def. Djorden Santos via Submission in Round Three

Featherweight: Pat Sabatini def. William Gomis via Unanimous Decision (30-27; 30-27; 29-28)

Middleweight: Roman Kopylov def. Marco Tulio via Unanimous Decision (29-28; 29-28; 29-28)

Prelims: