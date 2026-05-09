Trick Williams Retains WWE Men's US Title In WrestleMania Rematch At Backlash 2026

Trick Williams defeated Sami Zayn to retain the United States Championship during WWE Backlash.

Williams entered flanked by Lil Yachty, with the rapper returning under the gingerbread costume during Friday's "WWE SmackDown."

The action was taken to the outside, Zayn driving Williams into the steel steps. He then picked him up and went to use them, before Yachty got between them, and the referee reminded him he could get disqualified.

Zayn held much of the advantage back in the ring before Williams fought his way back in, completing a flurry with a Book End for the near-fall. They went to the top with Williams looking to send Zayn down to the mat, but Zayn got a sunset-flip powerbomb off for a near-fall instead. Zayn then set up for the Helluva Kick, catching a boot to the face but still managing to connect with a Blue Thunderbomb for another near-fall.

Zayn feigned a knee injury off a rope rebound, rolling Williams up for a near-fall prompting Yachty to get up on the apron and argue with the referee. Zayn used the distraction to strike Williams with the candy cane kendo stick, going for the cover but still only getting a two-count.

Zayn had Williams in the corner set up for the Helluva Kick once more, with the referee down and checking on the latter. Yachty hits Zayn with a candy cane and Williams connects with a Trick Kick but Zayn still kicks out.

Zayn then dropped Yachty at ringside with a Helluva Kick, allowing Williams to connect with a Trick Shot to get the winning pinfall.