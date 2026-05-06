Trick Williams On Lil Yachty's WWE Involvement: He Wants To Be 'One Of The Boys'

WWE United States Champion Trick Williams has spoken about his friendship with Lil Yachty and praised the rapper for his dedication to WWE.

In the lead-up to Williams' WrestleMania 42 clash against Sami Zayn, Yachty began to appear alongside the former NXT Champion. The rapper has continued to feature with Williams even after "The Show of Shows," and during an appearance on Stephanie McMahon's "What's Your Story?" podcast, Williams spoke highly of him.

"This is what he told me. He says, 'Trick, I can't believe they let me do WrestleMania with you.' He said, 'I don't wanna take no shortcuts. I don't wanna go straight to the top.' He said, 'I wanna go to Delaware. I wanna go to Baton Rouge.' He said, 'I wanna be one of the boys.' He said, 'I love this business. I've been watching this for years.' And he wants to be one of the boys," he said. "That's my boy, man. And it's crazy because we both have a desire for excellence. We want to be good. We want everything that we do to feel like magic. You know, that same feeling that we felt when y'all was doing your thing in the Attitude Era. Like everything has to feel real to the people. And he loves it."

Williams also revealed that Yachty wants to follow in the footsteps of other celebrities like Pat McAfee, Bad Bunny, and Jelly Roll and get in the ring.

"And you know, he said he wants to have a match. Yachty says he wants a match, man. He gonna get in shape, and we're gonna do this," he revealed.

Yachty has got physical in the ring since appearing in WWE earlier this year, receiving a Helluva Kick from Sami Zayn on the "SmackDown" after WrestleMania 42.