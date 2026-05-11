Dana White Provides Details On 'Free' Tickets To Watch UFC Freedom 250 At White House
UFC Freedom 250 is by far the biggest MMA event of the year for the simple fact that it takes place at The White House in Washington D.C., and fight fans around the world are getting more excited as the event draws ever closer. However, the majority of the people who will have seats for the event will be either part of the US military, or there because of President Donald Trump himself, so how will the regular fans watch if they are in the nation's capital?
During an interview with FOX News, Dana White revealed that The Ellipse park across the street from The White House will play host to a massive free-to-attend event that will not only host the show on giant screens, but will have entertainment throughout the day as well.
"If you are a fan of the UFC, and especially if you have never been to Washington, D.C., we're going to give away about 85,000 tickets, and there's a process you have to register for tickets, and they're free, but you should come to Washington, D.C., that week, the week of the fight. "We're going to be doing all kinds of things in D.C. for fans, and it's really a cool city for probably most people have never been, and if you're a UFC fan, this is absolutely, positively the time to come to D.C."
Dana White Vs. Mother Nature
White was also asked about the logistics of the event, specifically the fact that it's the first outdoor UFC event since UFC 112 in Abu Dhabi back in 2010. White explained that the company is working with the US military to make sure they know the weather forecast long before the event takes place, but if there is a chance of lightning, which would be the only thing that causes the event to be stopped, White believes that everything will be in place to fight the biggest opponent of the event, mother nature.
"So we could move the event two hours earlier, two hours after. These are all things that we'll be playing with the week of the event on top of all the other things that we'll have going on, which we never had to deal with. The only time I'd ever agreed to do an outdoor event was in Abu Dhabi, which, I could be the weatherman in Abu Dhabi, and I would be right every time."
The Concert Arena in Abu Dhabi that played host to UFC 112 was torn down the week after the event took place, something that will also happen after UFC Freedom 250 takes place. However, as White said, the company will be at the mercy of mother nature when it comes to the weather, but confirmed that even in wind, rain, or snow, the UFC will host the biggest MMA event in history.
Please credit FOX News when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.