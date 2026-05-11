Dana White Provides Details On 'Free' Tickets To Watch UFC Freedom 250 At White House

UFC Freedom 250 is by far the biggest MMA event of the year for the simple fact that it takes place at The White House in Washington D.C., and fight fans around the world are getting more excited as the event draws ever closer. However, the majority of the people who will have seats for the event will be either part of the US military, or there because of President Donald Trump himself, so how will the regular fans watch if they are in the nation's capital?

During an interview with FOX News, Dana White revealed that The Ellipse park across the street from The White House will play host to a massive free-to-attend event that will not only host the show on giant screens, but will have entertainment throughout the day as well.

"If you are a fan of the UFC, and especially if you have never been to Washington, D.C., we're going to give away about 85,000 tickets, and there's a process you have to register for tickets, and they're free, but you should come to Washington, D.C., that week, the week of the fight. "We're going to be doing all kinds of things in D.C. for fans, and it's really a cool city for probably most people have never been, and if you're a UFC fan, this is absolutely, positively the time to come to D.C."