Former Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman To Be Inducted Into UFC Hall Of Fame

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman is widely considered by many to be one of the greatest 185 pound fighters to ever step foot inside an octagon, and his career will be celebrated this July as he will be inducted into the Modern Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame.

FROM LONG ISLAND TO THE HoF 🇺🇸 Former middleweight champion @ChrisWeidman joins the UFC Hall of Fame in the Modern Wing!! pic.twitter.com/BDupgbwnrY — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2026

Weidman was announced as the latest inductee during the UFC 328 broadcast, where a video package aired in the arena showing some of Weidman's greatest moments, messages from his family, friends, and training partners, before getting a standing ovation from the live crowd. Jon Anik on commentary noted that many of his friends who were there didn't know about the induction and that it was a wonderful surprise.

"The All-American" will join both Dominic Cruz and Demetrious Johnson as this year's inductees into the Modern Wing. Alex Pereira will receive the Forrest Griffin Community Award for his efforts to help underprivileged children in his hometown of Sao Paulo, Brazil, and the UFC Women's Strawweight Championship fight between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk from UFC 248 will be inducted into the Fight Wing. On top of those inductions, it was quietly announced away from the broadcast that Thomas Gerbasi, the former editing director of UFC.com and a well respected historian, will go into the Contributors Wing as a posthumous inductee as he passed away in September 2025 at the age of 57. The ceremony will take place on July 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada as part of International Fight Week.