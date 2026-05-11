Jeff Jarrett On WWE Releases: 'Nobody Is Safe'

WWE has released nearly 30 Superstars since the end of April. The most shocking was the departure of New Day. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were reportedly asked to take a pay cut after signing a new 5-year deal last year. They refused and asked for their releases. Of the other recent releases, it's unclear who else may have turned down pay cuts and asked for their release. While some reports have stated that top stars like Roman Reigns are safe, Jeff Jarrett disagrees.

In a recent episode of My World with Jeff Jarrett, he said that he wasn't surprised about New Day being asked to take a pay cut because of Ari Emmanuel. He did have a warning for anyone signing a new contract with WWE. "They ought to have it notarized that says 'nobody is safe' because 'hey man, we're going to sign this deal. Don't you even think about New Day. Don't you dare bring that up because we have the right to do that.'"

Jarrett lists several top stars like Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, and "all the way down to anybody that's onboard and is happy to have the spot in NXT, they know that they are only as good as your last paycheck because anytime, they can come back and renegotiate."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit My World with Jeff Jarrett and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.