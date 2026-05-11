AJ Styles Offers More Detail On Current WWE Scouting Role

Though he is retired from in-ring competition, AJ Styles still aims to help those who are active. Through his new backstage role with WWE, he's now able to do that in multiple ways.

On a recent edition episode of "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast," Styles offered more details on his post-retirement work, which involves scouting and helping talents better themselves. "I'm going to go visit the [WWE] PC," the former WWE Champion said. "I'm going to check out some NXT matches to see where I can help out, see if I can polish up some things that maybe some talent has trouble with. Go see EVOLVE, watch that show, and go see the next up-and-coming hopefully WWE ID. So just trying to stay busy with that until they say, 'Hey, we need you here or we got this going on.' Like 'Yep, I'm on this.'

"I'm always going to be on that search and trying to help guys, but it'll also give me an opportunity to talk with a lot of guys who make the decisions of what they need. What do we need? Okay, let me search for that. I'll scour the earth literally for that diamond in the rough, the next big superstar."

According to Styles, he is willing to go to great lengths to find future WWE Superstars, with no location being considered too far for him to travel. He does, however, have certain criteria that must be met once he reaches those locations. Of the five attributes he's looking for in prospects, passion remains the most important for him, because without it, the other four (athleticism, promos, charisma, and in-ring skills) are irrelevant.

Admittedly, Styles didn't enter the wrestling business with the biggest passion for performing. Once he officially stepped into the ring, though, he became "obsessed" with it.