UFC's Dana White Says He Will Be Promoting Anthony Joshua Vs. Tyson Fury

One of the biggest boxing matches to never happen is Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua, but 2026 might be the year where two of the biggest names in British boxing finally get in the ring to settle their score. The fight was reported to be taking place towards the end of 2026, and one man who seems to have a ventured interest in the showdown is UFC President Dana White.

During a recent live stream by influencer Nina Drama, White revealed that he is going to be the one promoting the Fury/Joshua fight, likely through Zuffa boxing.

Dana White tells Nina Drama he will be promoting the Tyson Fury/Anthony Joshua fight. pic.twitter.com/zh6o6LfjE0 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 8, 2026

Since that live stream, boxing promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren have come out publicly and said that White will not be the promoter for that fight, with Warren claiming that Fury's current contract wouldn't allow Zuffa to promote the fight to begin with. White was asked about this at the UFC 328 post-show press conference, to which he said Warren's comments were interesting. "Let's see what happens. Do I ever say s*** that really isn't true, that doesn't happen?"

Later in the press conference, White also responded to the comments made by Hearn where he called the UFC President a "Clout Chaser" who won't be promoting Fury/Joshua because it's contractually impossible. White didn't mince his words in responding. "I'm a clout chaser? This fruit loop came out and said he's the f****** biggest fight in boxing, while he had Bam Rodriguez and AJ and all these other fighters, and all these other guys that are out there, he's the biggest fight in boxing. Those were his words. You know what a f****** fruit loop you've got to be to f****** say that? Nobody knew who this guy was four months ago, and now he's the biggest fight in boxing?

Since UFC 328, Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN has reportedly had multiple sources confirm that White will in fact not be the promoter for the Fury/Joshua fight, and that both men have it written in their contracts that if White, TKO, or anything to do with Zuffa had a hand in promoting the fight, they wouldn't make the walk to the ring.