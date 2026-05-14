Khamzat Chimaev's Body Failed Him At UFC 328, According To His Brother

Following a razor-thin split decision loss at UFC 328, Khamzat Chimaev is no longer the UFC Middleweight Champion. "Borz" suffered the first loss of his MMA career at the hands of Sean Strickland, but his journey to the fight had everyone talking as his weight looked to be a real issue, and in a recent interview with Sports.RU, Chimaev's older brother, Artur Chimaev, revealed that his body completely failed him during the fight with Strickland.

"As far as I know, there were no injuries, but there was a problem with the weight race. The question arose whether to cancel the fight or take risks. When 1.2 kg remained, the body failed. You saw the result on his face when Khamzat stepped on the scales."

It became very noticeable that Chimaev wasn't 100% when during the second round, he went in for a takedown on Strickland, only to cradle up on the ground as he couldn't get back up. Artur detailed why that happened. "We were interrupted for an hour, because our health did not allow it, but then we did everything. Khamzat also said that he did not know how he would fight in such a state. And in the second round, it became clear that the body had not recovered. I understand that people have questions why they decided to lose so much weight in such a short period."

As to why Chimaev's weight cut was so brutal, it was actually due to a prior agreement with the UFC that he would move up to light heavyweight to face Jiri Prochazka. However, when the fight with Strickland presented itself, Chimaev couldn't say no. "There was an agreement with the UFC that he would fight Jiri Prochazka [at light heavyweight]. There was already a ready-made contract, but then he was contacted directly and asked to fight Sean, and Khamzat is such a person that he does not refuse anyone in such cases. He accepted the fight, deciding to race with 105 kg to 84kg."