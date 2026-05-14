Khamzat Chimaev's Body Failed Him At UFC 328, According To His Brother
Following a razor-thin split decision loss at UFC 328, Khamzat Chimaev is no longer the UFC Middleweight Champion. "Borz" suffered the first loss of his MMA career at the hands of Sean Strickland, but his journey to the fight had everyone talking as his weight looked to be a real issue, and in a recent interview with Sports.RU, Chimaev's older brother, Artur Chimaev, revealed that his body completely failed him during the fight with Strickland.
"As far as I know, there were no injuries, but there was a problem with the weight race. The question arose whether to cancel the fight or take risks. When 1.2 kg remained, the body failed. You saw the result on his face when Khamzat stepped on the scales."
It became very noticeable that Chimaev wasn't 100% when during the second round, he went in for a takedown on Strickland, only to cradle up on the ground as he couldn't get back up. Artur detailed why that happened. "We were interrupted for an hour, because our health did not allow it, but then we did everything. Khamzat also said that he did not know how he would fight in such a state. And in the second round, it became clear that the body had not recovered. I understand that people have questions why they decided to lose so much weight in such a short period."
As to why Chimaev's weight cut was so brutal, it was actually due to a prior agreement with the UFC that he would move up to light heavyweight to face Jiri Prochazka. However, when the fight with Strickland presented itself, Chimaev couldn't say no. "There was an agreement with the UFC that he would fight Jiri Prochazka [at light heavyweight]. There was already a ready-made contract, but then he was contacted directly and asked to fight Sean, and Khamzat is such a person that he does not refuse anyone in such cases. He accepted the fight, deciding to race with 105 kg to 84kg."
The Timeline Of Khamzat Chimaev's Weight Cut
Despite claims that Khamzat Chimaev actually missed the 185 pound weight limit and that the UFC outright lied so they didn't have to postpone the fight, Artur revealed some extra details that prove not only did his little brother make weight, but that he legitimately put his health at risk trying to make weight.
"The doctor checked him and asked him to wait, to let him come to his senses. We checked the pulse and started again. I was not there, but I stayed in touch during the process. Lack of oxygen. Failure of the body. Night and morning. They started at nine in the evening and worked until the moment he stepped on the scales. By the fight, he gained literally 5-6 kg. When the fight with Strickland was announced, the training process began, he lost 3-5 kg in general, two weeks before the fight he weighed 97 kg."
Artur confirmed that Khamzat did almost lose consciousness on the day he was supposed to weigh in, but that he was cleared by the doctors after taking some time to compose himself. Fortunately, Chimaev won't have to worry about cutting that amount of weight again as he told Dana White after the loss that he is never fighting at middleweight again, and wants to move up to light heavyweight permanently.
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