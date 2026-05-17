Ex-WWE Star Ridge Holland Recalls Putting Together Bloodline WarGames Match In 2022

Of the Bloodline saga highlights, the 2022 Men's WarGames match remains one of the most memorable as it pitted the Samoan dynasty members and "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn against Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and The Brawling Brutes. The outcome ultimately favored The Bloodline. In between the bells, though, former WWE star Ridge Holland attests that a lot of cross-team work unfolded.

"It's funny because we didn't have that match put together," Holland told "Sportshadow Wrestling." "I think we only had that match figured out 20 minutes before we were due to go out and do the match. So it was kind of a rush to get everything put together. I can't even remember off the top of my head what was planned, what was supposed to go where. We just kind of made it work. There was enough people in that match with enough experience, that were talented enough, that we just made it work. The main thing was making sure that when Roman [Reigns] came in and just making sure that all the big things happened. Then there's things in between we managed to fill and make work."

A notable spot inside the WarGames cage saw Holland and his teammates beat the chests of all five opponents in the style of Sheamus. According to Holland, that idea likely came from the mind of Pete Dunne as he has a reputation for waving his "magic wand" to get certain spots included. Moreover, Holland described Dunne as a "fantastic brain" of pro wrestling.

The Bloodline picked up the win after Zayn nailed Owens with a low blow and Helluva Kick, then laid him out for an Uso Splash, courtesy of Jey Uso.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Sportshadow Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.