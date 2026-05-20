Former WWE Star Says Undertaker Yelled At Him To Stop Wearing Confederate Flag

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There aren't many things that faze The Undertaker. However, there was one particular thing that rattled "The Deadman's" bones. In an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," former WWE star Jimmy Wang Yang (James Yun) recalls how he was chewed out by the Hall of Famer for wearing the now outdated and widely disapproved Confederate Flag on his ring gear.

"He saw me wearing [it and said], 'Jimmy, take that f**king s*** off.' I'm like, 'What?'" the former cruiserweight competitor recalled. "He said, 'That s*** means some horrible s***. Take it off...' So, I take it off and [they] say 'Hey, where's your jacket, you know, your vest?' [I said], 'Undertaker told me to take it off.' [They said] 'Okay!'"

Before he became everyone's favorite beer drinking, country-loving cowboy in the WWE, Yang's start in the industry began at WWE's then rival, WCW. Immediately after graduating high school, Yang was the first and youngest prospect to ever sign with the now defunct promotion, at 18-years-old. Though he never won any titles there or in the "E," he was able to compete in other highly acclaimed promotions in his tenure, including TNA, Ring of Honor, and All Japan Pro-Wrestling. Later in the interview, Yang announced that he has a new memoir out that chronicles his two decade long career in the ring.

Even though his daughter is actively following her father's footsteps as a wrestler, he openly admitted that if presented an opportunity, he would be willing to "get out there and get down" if need be, but at this time, he believes the curtain of him remaining a full-time competitor is closed. He would rather work behind the scenes, which he did briefly in the WWE as a producer back in 2021.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.