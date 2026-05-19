Paige & Brie Bella Retain WWE Women's Tag Titles On Raw, Will Defend Again At SNME

Brie Bella and Paige retained the Women's Tag Team Championship over the Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez during "WWE Raw."

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan accompanied the challengers on Monday and was heavily involved in the match, directly playing into the finish as she was ejected. That ejection provided a distraction for Rodriguez to slide a Tag title belt to Perez in the ring, who then attempted to use it on Bella only to get caught in a tight roll-up for the three-count.

The champions didn't have long to celebrate their victory, however, Morgan returning to ringside to blindside the both of them and continue the beat down alongside Perez and Rodriguez. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria ran down the ramp to make the save and run off the beaten challengers.

The champions' next title defense was established ahead of the title bout on Monday, with Bella and Paige set to face former champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 23. Bella and Paige captured the titles from the Irresistible Forces in a four-way match also involving Bayley, Valkyria, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 42, and have since beaten them in their first defense on "WWE SmackDown" on May 1.