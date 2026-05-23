Joe Hendry Explains Why WWE NXT Was Among The 'Most Difficult Challenges' He's Faced

After becoming one of the hottest stars in professional wrestling in the summer of 2024, Joe Hendry began to reguarly be featured on "WWE NXT" throughout 2025 and eventually signed with the brand this past November after his four-year stint with TNA. Following his success in "NXT," Hendry was officially called up to the main roster after WrestleMania 42, but the journey to becoming a member of the "WWE Raw" roster was a demanding experience for the former TNA World Champion.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," Hendry shared that he was determined to improve in the ring once he signed to "NXT," but it meant attending classes at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on a daily basis.

"So 'NXT' I think was one of the most difficult challenges I've had in my career and one of the best phases that I've had in terms of my growth and development as a wrestler," he explained. "I made the decision I'm going to go in every day right, I'm going to go to the classes ... Shawn [Michaels] said 'Hey would you be interested in training at the PC,' and I lived in Scotland at this time and I was like 'I'll see you on Monday,' and I had like a couple days to figure out how this was going to go and thankfully, TNA allowed me to do that ... it was really tough. But I feel like I advanced in ring. I feel like I advanced years in just that intense period that I was there."