Joe Hendry Called Up To WWE Raw From NXT, Will Perform Live Concert Next Week

Former NXT and TNA World Champion Joe Hendry has officially been called up to "WWE Raw," according to Michael Cole on commentary on the episode of the red brand following WWE WrestleMania 42, and his first appearance is coming next week. Hendry is set to perform in concert on the April 27 episode of "Raw."

While details of Hendry's performance weren't made known, he's used his concerts in a very Rock-like fashion to address his rivals over the years. Hendry officially signed with WWE from TNA in November 2025, after working with the developmental brand through the companies' partnership.

He became NXT Champion in February after winning the title vacated by Oba Femi in a ladder match. He lost the title after a 60-day reign at Stand & Deliver, during a four-way match involving Ethan Page, Ricky Saints, and the man who would go on to win the gold, Tony D'Angelo.

Hendry is the third star recently called up to the red brand. On the "Raw" after 'Mania, Sol Ruca and Ethan Page both officially debuted with matches against Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Je'Von Evans, respectively.