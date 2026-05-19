WWE's Jordynne Grace Working To Get Pilot's License For Charitable Cause

Many wrestlers have outside hobbies away from the ring including gaming, streaming, podcasting, and painting. Jordynne Grace has one that's kept her busy the last few years and involves furry, four-legged friends. She has documented on social media about her love of fostering dogs. During WrestleMania weekend, she ended up adopting another dog after asking husband and fellow wrestler, Jonathan Gresham to talk her out of it.

Grace is taking her commitment to fostering pets to another level. Last week, "The Juggernaut" posted clips to social media of her flying a plane. After five lessons, she revealed that she is working to obtain a piloting license. She is working with an organization called Pilot N Paws, who work with volunteer pilots to "fly abandoned pets from kill shelters to rescue groups or their forever homes nationally".

Five lessons in. I wanted to make sure I stopped crying and shitting myself before posting about it because I thought I might not be able to make it past the first couple of lessons. @pilotsnpaws here I come! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/6G3yOaP6gH — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) May 12, 2026

In another video on X, Grace captioned it, "still scared to go from the top rope, mind you". Grace posted on Instagram a video of her flying with the caption "I took off and landed unassisted today (I think, he told me he didn't help).

Back in the ring, Grace recently returned from injury. In her first match back on "SmackDown", she lost a Number One Contender's match for the Women's U.S. title to Tiffany Stratton. She also lost to Lash Legend on Main Event the following week.