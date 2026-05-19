WWE Announces Major Change To Becky Lynch/Sol Ruca SNME Match

Sol Ruca vs. Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch was made official for Saturday Night's Main Event during Monday's edition of "WWE Raw," but Lynch seemed to initially refuse to put her title on the line until Ruca proved herself following a handful of losses up on her call-up to the main roster from "WWE NXT." Now, however, it looks as though Lynch will be putting her title on the line, as announced by WWE on its Instagram account.

On Tuesday, WWE posted the match graphic featuring Lynch and Ruca, advertising the bout as for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. The addition of the title stipulation means there are now four championship matches out of five bouts set for the card on Saturday.

"@beckylynchwwe puts the Women's #ICTitle on the line this weekend at #SNME against @solrvca!" WWE captioned the graphic. Despite tagging Lynch in the post, "The Man" has not responded in-character, though she shared the graphic to her own Instagram story. On Monday night, she posted to Threads and called herself a "fighting champion."

The match will be Ruca's first shot at main roster gold since she was called up to the red brand following WrestleMania 42. She is a previous Women's North American Champion and WWE Women's Speed Champion.

Men's Intercontinental Champion Penta will also defend his title at Saturday Night's Main Event when he takes on Ethan Page. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige will take on the Irresistible Forces and WWE World Tag Team Champions Logan Paul and Austin Theory will defend against the Street Profits, as well. The only non-title match is a six-woman tag featuring WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss against Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab.